Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) CFO Purchases $33,950.00 in Stock

Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) CFO Brad Phillips bought 2,500 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.58 per share, with a total value of $33,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,452.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
DAR opened at $15.17 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.26. Darling Ingredients Inc has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $29.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81.
Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $859.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.36 million. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 9.29%. Equities analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at $56,100,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at $9,477,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,132,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,873,000 after acquiring an additional 62,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.
About Darling Ingredients
Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.
