Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s 8th Largest Position

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 682.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 4.3% of Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $5,087,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $290,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Apple by 213.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,893 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 5,002.7% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 74,653 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,600,000 after buying an additional 73,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Apple by 156.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,116,000 after buying an additional 17,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $368.00 to $328.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $304.00 to $297.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. New Street Research raised shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.34.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $229.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.54. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.27 and a twelve month high of $327.85. The stock has a market cap of $1,003.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

