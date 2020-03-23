Amalgamated Bank Acquires 162 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK)

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,589 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth $2,940,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 315.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 231,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,057,000 after buying an additional 175,513 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter worth about $358,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 61.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,044 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,523,000 after buying an additional 29,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 1.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on DECK. ValuEngine raised Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.27.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,553,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.28, for a total transaction of $151,144.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,809,030.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DECK stock opened at $103.90 on Monday. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 1-year low of $78.70 and a 1-year high of $203.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.53 and its 200-day moving average is $162.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The textile maker reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $938.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.43 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 13.20%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

