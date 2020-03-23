Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) Stake Raised by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,833 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,845 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 171,107 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 22,819 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Canopy Growth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,005,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 245.0% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 21,123 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 41.9% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 37,492 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 11,077 shares in the last quarter. 10.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CGC opened at $11.83 on Monday. Canopy Growth Corp has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $52.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 7.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 3.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.68.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.09. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 535.05% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $93.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.86 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Corp will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Canopy Growth from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Eight Capital cut Canopy Growth to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Canopy Growth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.45.

Canopy Growth Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

