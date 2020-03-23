Oxford Asset Management LLP Purchases New Holdings in Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC)

Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 51,305 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 184.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,368 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 117.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. 10.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Shares of NYSE CGC opened at $11.83 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.58 and a quick ratio of 5.96. Canopy Growth Corp has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $52.74.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.09. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 535.05% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $93.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.86 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Canopy Growth Corp will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

CGC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Laurentian upgraded shares of Canopy Growth to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. MKM Partners reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Canopy Growth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.45.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.