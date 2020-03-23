Oxford Asset Management LLP Decreases Position in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Oxford Asset Management LLP lessened its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 91.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,255 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 83,757 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NXPI. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $312,970,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 15.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,509,714 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $382,980,000 after buying an additional 476,087 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 897,665 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $114,237,000 after buying an additional 468,724 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,792,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,754,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $73.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.71. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 52-week low of $58.41 and a 52-week high of $139.59. The firm has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.28.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.18.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

