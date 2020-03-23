Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 142.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 6.4% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 259,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 381.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 154,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,299,000 after acquiring an additional 122,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATO opened at $86.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.34. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $85.56 and a 52-week high of $121.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $875.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.77 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.87%.

ATO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.55.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

