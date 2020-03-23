Wells Fargo & Co Trims Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Target Price to $50.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

STX has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Maxim Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.82.

STX stock opened at $40.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.58. Seagate Technology has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $64.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.87.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The data storage provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.94%.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $302,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 2,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $140,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,306 shares of company stock valued at $1,280,166. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,551,343 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $634,623,000 after buying an additional 102,840 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,731,871 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $400,546,000 after buying an additional 2,494,526 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,567,465 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $331,264,000 after buying an additional 119,536 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $178,150,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,702,354 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $160,790,000 after buying an additional 290,292 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

