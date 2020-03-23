ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) CAO Buys $41,340.00 in Stock

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) CAO Mary M. Spears purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.67 per share, for a total transaction of $41,340.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,007.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:OKE opened at $20.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.48. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $78.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.18.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 12.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OKE. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 48,432 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 498.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,472,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 237.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,162,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,683,000 after purchasing an additional 817,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on ONEOK from $82.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine cut ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research cut ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $79.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.48.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

