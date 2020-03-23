Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.83.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Shares of SBRA opened at $9.07 on Friday. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $24.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.53 and a 200 day moving average of $21.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $155.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.47 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 2.11%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,471,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,517,000 after purchasing an additional 320,001 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,149,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,908,000 after purchasing an additional 252,570 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,879,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,801,000 after purchasing an additional 82,432 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,891,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,840,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,951,000 after purchasing an additional 94,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (?Senior Housing – Leased?), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (?Senior Housing – Managed?) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.