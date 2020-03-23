Craig Hallum Cuts Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Price Target to $48.00

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) had its price target cut by Craig Hallum from $57.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vicor from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Vicor in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vicor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.00.

Vicor stock opened at $32.94 on Friday. Vicor has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $57.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 99.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.21 and its 200-day moving average is $41.47.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). Vicor had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $63.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.03 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vicor will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VICR. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Vicor by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vicor by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,198 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Vicor by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 503,957 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,877,000 after purchasing an additional 12,452 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Vicor by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,741 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vicor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

