H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Director Buys $30,000.00 in Stock

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Director John Sawyer purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,160. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

H&E Equipment Services stock opened at $11.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.74 and its 200 day moving average is $29.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $396.36 million, a P/E ratio of 4.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 2.46. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $37.85.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $348.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.42 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 34.12% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.95%. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is currently 41.20%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HEES. Zacks Investment Research lowered H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub lowered H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 674,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 9.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 147.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 44,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.86% of the company’s stock.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

