-$0.09 EPS Expected for Genesis Healthcare Inc (NYSE:GEN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Genesis Healthcare Inc (NYSE:GEN) will post ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Genesis Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.04). Genesis Healthcare reported earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Genesis Healthcare will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.18). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.15) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Genesis Healthcare.

Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter. Genesis Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 0.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share.

ValuEngine upgraded Genesis Healthcare from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

NYSE:GEN opened at $0.79 on Friday. Genesis Healthcare has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average of $1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.55 and a beta of 0.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GEN. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Genesis Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genesis Healthcare by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 8,443 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Genesis Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genesis Healthcare by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 43,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 6,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Genesis Healthcare by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 42,446 shares during the period. 21.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Genesis Healthcare

Genesis Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Inpatient Services, Rehabilitation Therapy Services, and All Other Services. It also provides a range of rehabilitation therapy services, including speech-language pathology, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and respiratory therapy.

