Brokerages Expect Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) to Announce -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cameco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Cameco posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cameco will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.13 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cameco.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. Cameco had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $871.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on CCJ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Cameco in a report on Monday, February 10th. Scotiabank upgraded Cameco to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cameco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Cameco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.63.

Shares of CCJ stock opened at $6.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 6.51. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.27.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,478,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cameco by 318.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,215 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 10,895.5% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 7,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 1,130.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 10,555 shares during the period. 59.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

