Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) will report ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Avid Bioservices’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.07). Avid Bioservices reported earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Avid Bioservices will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Avid Bioservices.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.80 million. Avid Bioservices had a negative return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 8.35%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Avid Bioservices in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Avid Bioservices from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, First Analysis raised Avid Bioservices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

Avid Bioservices stock opened at $3.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.06. Avid Bioservices has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $8.38. The firm has a market cap of $177.92 million, a PE ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.57.

In related news, CFO Daniel Ryan Hart purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $29,475.00. Also, Director Mark R. Bamforth acquired 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.01 per share, with a total value of $104,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 46,000 shares of company stock worth $183,610 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Avid Bioservices by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 24,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 219.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,577 shares during the last quarter. 52.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries.

