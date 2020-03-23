Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 1,313 Shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 53.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,791 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in D. R. Horton by 1.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 158,730 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in D. R. Horton during the third quarter valued at $454,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in D. R. Horton by 43.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 93,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 28,173 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in D. R. Horton by 35.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Resource Group bought a new position in D. R. Horton during the third quarter valued at $1,192,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $51,295.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,590 shares in the company, valued at $359,616.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total value of $247,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,474.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,110 shares of company stock valued at $788,887 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

D. R. Horton stock opened at $31.38 on Monday. D. R. Horton Inc has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $62.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 7.13 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.94.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DHI shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on D. R. Horton in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on D. R. Horton from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks lowered D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Evercore ISI raised D. R. Horton to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised D. R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

