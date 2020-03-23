Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Stock Position in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,386 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,429 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 32,510 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management increased its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 4,880 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 59,634 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.03% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile Us alerts:

T-Mobile Us stock opened at $74.55 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.41. T-Mobile Us Inc has a twelve month low of $63.50 and a twelve month high of $101.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $68.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.20.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $11.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays set a $94.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Friday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.46.

T-Mobile Us Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile Us Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile Us and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.