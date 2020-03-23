Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $878,000 in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 60,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VECO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 4.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,422,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,616,000 after acquiring an additional 13,802 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 130.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 147,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 83,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $462,000. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VECO opened at $7.81 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.45. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.42 and a 52 week high of $19.21. The company has a market capitalization of $433.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 4.03.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a negative return on equity of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $113.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.90 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam deposition and etch systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

