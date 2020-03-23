Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 6,148 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 50.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,148 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in LKQ were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in LKQ by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 57,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in LKQ by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of LKQ by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 48,534 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LKQ by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,326 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,758,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of LKQ by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LKQ. BidaskClub lowered LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.50 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. LKQ has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.44.

In other LKQ news, Director A Clinton Allen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $415,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,006,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LKQ opened at $16.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.35. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $36.63.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. LKQ’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

