Capital Power Corp (TSE:CPX) Receives C$36.38 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Capital Power Corp (TSE:CPX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$36.38.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CPX shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$39.00 target price on shares of Capital Power in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Capital Power from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on Capital Power from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Capital Power from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Capital Power stock opened at C$23.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.58. Capital Power has a 1-year low of C$20.40 and a 1-year high of C$38.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$34.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$33.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.32.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns approximately 5,100 megawatts of power generation capacity.

