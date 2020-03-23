25,305 Shares in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Bought by Oxford Asset Management LLP

Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Man Group plc boosted its position in BCE by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 975,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,211,000 after buying an additional 142,473 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its position in BCE by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 29,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in BCE by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 454,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,020,000 after buying an additional 28,284 shares during the last quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BCE by 177.9% in the 4th quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 8,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in BCE by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 138,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after buying an additional 22,318 shares during the last quarter. 44.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of BCE from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.40.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $35.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.56. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.06 and a 1 year high of $49.58.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.6267 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 94.32%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

