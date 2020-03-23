Oxford Asset Management LLP Raises Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of POOL. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Pool by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 347,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,724,000 after purchasing an additional 44,620 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Pool by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 239,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 212,860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 203,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 194,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,384,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $167.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $217.54 and a 200 day moving average of $209.64. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $156.01 and a 52 week high of $238.23.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.90 million. Pool had a return on equity of 71.75% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.74%.

POOL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Pool in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Sidoti upgraded Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Pool from $219.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.60.

In other Pool news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 1,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total value of $353,344.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 110,137 shares in the company, valued at $24,444,907.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

