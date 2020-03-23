Pinebridge Investments L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 98.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 78,144 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,329,000 after buying an additional 44,842 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Entergy in the fourth quarter worth $1,111,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Entergy by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 887,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,330,000 after purchasing an additional 33,746 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Entergy in the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP boosted its position in Entergy by 131.2% in the fourth quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 87,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,434,000 after purchasing an additional 49,430 shares during the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Entergy news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total value of $3,394,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,078,464.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Roderick K. West sold 139,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $18,168,972.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,642,361.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,066 shares of company stock valued at $22,869,713 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ETR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Entergy from $128.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on Entergy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Entergy from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (up from $121.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Entergy from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.38.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $79.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.55. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $77.59 and a 12 month high of $135.55.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 11.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.89%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

