Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Holdings in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 72.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,099,588 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 460,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Umpqua worth $19,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Umpqua by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Umpqua by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Umpqua in the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Cairn Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Umpqua in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UMPQ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Shares of UMPQ stock opened at $10.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $18.94.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Umpqua had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 24.07%. The business had revenue of $310.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is presently 52.50%.

In other Umpqua news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $177,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,248 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,338.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 11,951 shares of company stock valued at $202,202 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

