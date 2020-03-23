Amalgamated Bank Grows Position in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHDN. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 3,230.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul C. Varga purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.59 per share, with a total value of $139,662.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.92 per share, with a total value of $104,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,284. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 5,300 shares of company stock worth $525,957 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHDN opened at $72.73 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.39. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.90 and a 52 week high of $167.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.48. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 34.68%. The company had revenue of $280.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub cut Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Churchill Downs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.60.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

