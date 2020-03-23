Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,833 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,451 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Umpqua worth $3,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Umpqua by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Umpqua by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Umpqua by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Umpqua during the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Cairn Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Umpqua during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Umpqua alerts:

In other Umpqua news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $177,765.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,248 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,338.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,951 shares of company stock worth $202,202. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $10.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $18.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.50.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $310.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.79 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 24.07%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is currently 52.50%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Stephens upgraded Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.