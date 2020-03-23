Oxford Asset Management LLP Has $1.17 Million Stake in Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX)

Oxford Asset Management LLP trimmed its position in shares of Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,333 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Emerald Expositions Events were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Emerald Expositions Events during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Emerald Expositions Events in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 30.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 11,555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerald Expositions Events alerts:

EEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Emerald Expositions Events from $11.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.70.

Shares of NYSE EEX opened at $3.16 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.47. The firm has a market cap of $225.55 million, a PE ratio of -4.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. Emerald Expositions Events Inc has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $14.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $44.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.14 million. Emerald Expositions Events had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Emerald Expositions Events Inc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.49%. Emerald Expositions Events’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

About Emerald Expositions Events

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home, and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others, such as photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military.

Read More: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerald Expositions Events Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerald Expositions Events and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.