Stifel Financial Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,925 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Comerica were worth $3,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 440.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 7,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 6,364 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 227.8% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 21,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 14,993 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at $386,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 5.4% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 240,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,847,000 after acquiring an additional 12,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CMA shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Comerica from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Comerica from to in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Comerica from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

In other Comerica news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $413,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comerica stock opened at $28.93 on Monday. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $24.28 and a 1-year high of $80.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 3.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.95.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 31.33%. The company had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.40%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.83%.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

