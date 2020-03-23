Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) Position Decreased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 51.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 266,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 278,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.44% of Five9 worth $17,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Five9 by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Five9 during the third quarter worth approximately $814,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Five9 by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in Five9 by 24.0% during the third quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 506,741 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,232,000 after buying an additional 97,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Five9 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Get Five9 alerts:

In other news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total value of $1,019,700.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 155,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,559,401.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $84,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 117,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,631,974.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 181,384 shares of company stock valued at $12,948,056. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FIVN. Barclays upped their price target on Five9 from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Five9 from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Five9 from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Five9 from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.88.

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $62.59 on Monday. Five9 Inc has a twelve month low of $46.08 and a twelve month high of $80.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a current ratio of 5.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -782.38 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.81.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $92.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.71 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Five9 Inc will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

See Also: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.