Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) Shares Purchased by Oxford Asset Management LLP

Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) by 55.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,937 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Schneider National by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Schneider National by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Schneider National during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schneider National by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Schneider National by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. 24.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNDR. Bank of America downgraded Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Cowen began coverage on Schneider National in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Schneider National in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Schneider National from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schneider National presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Schneider National stock opened at $18.10 on Monday. Schneider National Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.36 and a fifty-two week high of $24.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.85.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). Schneider National had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Schneider National Inc will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This is an increase from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is presently 20.97%.

Schneider National Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

