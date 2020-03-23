Oxford Asset Management LLP Boosts Holdings in Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,546 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Mersana Therapeutics were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 210.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRSN. ValuEngine raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

MRSN stock opened at $4.41 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.48. The stock has a market cap of $200.35 million, a P/E ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 1.39. Mersana Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $9.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 66.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.93%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics Inc will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

