AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 69.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,026 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 69,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 28,017 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its position in Ryder System by 384.2% in the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 5,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Ryder System by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 30,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on R shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down from $49.00) on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Loop Capital raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.43.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Fatovic bought 2,500 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.21 per share, with a total value of $93,025.00. Also, CFO Scott T. Parker bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.21 per share, with a total value of $465,125.00. Insiders purchased 18,250 shares of company stock worth $681,780 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE R opened at $26.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. Ryder System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $67.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -54.98 and a beta of 1.83.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Ryder System had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 10.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.49%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.16%.

Ryder System announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback 1,500,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

