Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Credit Acceptance worth $19,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Credit Acceptance by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,431,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,853 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,828 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,789,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Credit Acceptance in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $448.00 to $419.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Credit Acceptance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Credit Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $410.33.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Booth bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $286.23 per share, for a total transaction of $858,690.00. Also, insider Charles A. Pearce sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.51, for a total value of $625,114.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,357,003 and sold 186,552 shares valued at $82,815,546. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

CACC stock opened at $258.38 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $410.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $438.20. The company has a quick ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 35.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.71. Credit Acceptance Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $236.46 and a fifty-two week high of $509.99.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $9.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $385.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.34 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 44.06% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Corp. will post 21.39 EPS for the current year.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

