Oxford Asset Management LLP Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR)

Oxford Asset Management LLP lowered its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 380,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 152,030 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned about 0.43% of Cedar Realty Trust worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,978,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,787,000 after buying an additional 85,814 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,888,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,520,000 after purchasing an additional 85,278 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,583,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,623,000 after purchasing an additional 289,450 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 882,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 83,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 183.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 513,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 332,796 shares in the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDR opened at $0.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $73.27 million, a P/E ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Cedar Realty Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $3.69.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $35.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.10 million. Cedar Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 0.75%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cedar Realty Trust Inc will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Cedar Realty Trust from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.42.

Cedar Realty Trust Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 58 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

