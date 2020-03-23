Webjet Limited (WEB) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.09 on April 16th

Webjet Limited (ASX:WEB) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This is a boost from Webjet’s previous interim dividend of $0.09.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.86 million and a P/E ratio of 11.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is A$10.36 and its 200 day moving average price is A$11.74. Webjet has a one year low of A$3.86 ($2.74) and a one year high of A$17.19 ($12.19).
Webjet Company Profile
