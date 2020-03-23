Webjet Limited (WEB) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.09 on April 16th

Webjet Limited (ASX:WEB) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This is a boost from Webjet’s previous interim dividend of $0.09.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.86 million and a P/E ratio of 11.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is A$10.36 and its 200 day moving average price is A$11.74. Webjet has a one year low of A$3.86 ($2.74) and a one year high of A$17.19 ($12.19).

Webjet Company Profile

Webjet Limited provides online travel booking services in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Business to Consumer Travel and Business to Business Travel segments. The company enables its customers to compare, combine, and book domestic and international air travel, hotel accommodations, holiday packages, travel insurances, rental cars, motorhomes, and cruises, as well as offers digital marketing consultancy services.

