SEEK Limited (ASX:SEK) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.13

SEEK Limited (ASX:SEK) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of ASX SEK opened at A$11.95 ($8.48) on Monday. SEEK has a one year low of A$13.50 ($9.57) and a one year high of A$24.09 ($17.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is A$21.11 and its 200-day moving average price is A$21.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion and a PE ratio of 27.53.

Get SEEK alerts:

In other news, insider Leigh Jasper purchased 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$20.41 ($14.48) per share, with a total value of A$100,009.00 ($70,928.37). Insiders have bought a total of 16,414 shares of company stock worth $300,678 in the last ninety days.

SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online employment marketplace services in Australia and internationally. It operates through SEEK Asia Pacific & Americas, and SEEK Investments segments. The company engages in matching of hirers and candidates with career opportunities and related services; and sourcing and placement of candidates into roles online, as well as the distribution and provision higher education courses.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for SEEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.