SEEK Limited (ASX:SEK) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.13

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

SEEK Limited (ASX:SEK) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of ASX SEK opened at A$11.95 ($8.48) on Monday. SEEK has a one year low of A$13.50 ($9.57) and a one year high of A$24.09 ($17.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is A$21.11 and its 200-day moving average price is A$21.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion and a PE ratio of 27.53.

In other news, insider Leigh Jasper purchased 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$20.41 ($14.48) per share, with a total value of A$100,009.00 ($70,928.37). Insiders have bought a total of 16,414 shares of company stock worth $300,678 in the last ninety days.

About SEEK

SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online employment marketplace services in Australia and internationally. It operates through SEEK Asia Pacific & Americas, and SEEK Investments segments. The company engages in matching of hirers and candidates with career opportunities and related services; and sourcing and placement of candidates into roles online, as well as the distribution and provision higher education courses.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price

Receive News & Ratings for SEEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Webjet Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.09 on April 16th
Webjet Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.09 on April 16th
SEEK Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.13
SEEK Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.13
Diageo PT Lowered to GBX 3,000
Diageo PT Lowered to GBX 3,000
Craft Brew Alliance Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Craft Brew Alliance Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
American Airlines Group Lifted to Outperform at Raymond James
American Airlines Group Lifted to Outperform at Raymond James
Mercer International Inc. Plans Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share
Mercer International Inc. Plans Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report