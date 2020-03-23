Diageo (LON:DGE) PT Lowered to GBX 3,000

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Diageo (LON:DGE) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 3,400 ($44.73) to GBX 3,000 ($39.46) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($42.09) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,550 ($46.70) to GBX 3,450 ($45.38) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,400 ($44.73) to GBX 3,370 ($44.33) and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Diageo from GBX 2,720 ($35.78) to GBX 2,870 ($37.75) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,160 ($41.57).

LON DGE opened at GBX 2,300 ($30.26) on Monday. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,580.71 ($33.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,633.50 ($47.80). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,876.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,125.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.22, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $56.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.00.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,633 ($34.64) per share, with a total value of £8,267.62 ($10,875.59). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 577 shares of company stock worth $1,680,441.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Analyst Recommendations for Diageo (LON:DGE)

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Webjet Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.09 on April 16th
Webjet Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.09 on April 16th
SEEK Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.13
SEEK Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.13
Diageo PT Lowered to GBX 3,000
Diageo PT Lowered to GBX 3,000
Craft Brew Alliance Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Craft Brew Alliance Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
American Airlines Group Lifted to Outperform at Raymond James
American Airlines Group Lifted to Outperform at Raymond James
Mercer International Inc. Plans Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share
Mercer International Inc. Plans Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report