Diageo (LON:DGE) PT Lowered to GBX 3,000

Diageo (LON:DGE) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 3,400 ($44.73) to GBX 3,000 ($39.46) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($42.09) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,550 ($46.70) to GBX 3,450 ($45.38) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,400 ($44.73) to GBX 3,370 ($44.33) and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Diageo from GBX 2,720 ($35.78) to GBX 2,870 ($37.75) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,160 ($41.57).

Get Diageo alerts:

LON DGE opened at GBX 2,300 ($30.26) on Monday. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,580.71 ($33.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,633.50 ($47.80). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,876.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,125.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.22, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $56.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.00.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,633 ($34.64) per share, with a total value of £8,267.62 ($10,875.59). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 577 shares of company stock worth $1,680,441.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.