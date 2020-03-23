Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Craft Brew Alliance Inc. is engaged in the business of brewing, marketing and selling of craft beers in the United States. The Company operates in two segments: Beer Related operations and Pubs and Other. Craft Brew owns and operates production breweries with adjacent restaurants or pubs in Portland, Oregon, Woodinville, Washington and Portsmouth, New Hampshire and in Kona, Hawaii. It offers its beer products under the Widmer Brothers, Redhook and Kona Brewing brand names. Craft Brew Alliance Inc., formerly known as Craft Brewers Alliance, Inc., is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BREW. BidaskClub upgraded Craft Brew Alliance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. MKM Partners raised their target price on Craft Brew Alliance from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet raised Craft Brew Alliance from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered Craft Brew Alliance from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Craft Brew Alliance presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.58.

NASDAQ:BREW opened at $12.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.39. Craft Brew Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $17.19.

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.30). Craft Brew Alliance had a negative net margin of 6.31% and a negative return on equity of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $38.26 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Craft Brew Alliance will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Craft Brew Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,567,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Craft Brew Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,728,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Craft Brew Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,717,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 209.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 100,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 835.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 49,346 shares in the last quarter. 49.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc brews and sells craft beers and ciders in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. It offers beers under the Kona, Omission, Appalachian Mountain, Cisco, Redhook, Widmer Brothers, and Wynwood brands; and ciders under the Square Mile brand name.

