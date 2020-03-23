American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Lifted to Outperform at Raymond James

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) was upgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AAL. Bank of America cut American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Goldman Sachs Group cut American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Cfra cut their price objective on American Airlines Group from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub cut American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut American Airlines Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Airlines Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $10.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 2.72, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.79. American Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $35.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.45.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 1,414.94% and a net margin of 3.68%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,509,621 shares of the airline’s stock worth $358,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719,149 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth about $56,636,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth about $53,795,000. Towle & Co. bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,500,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 947.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,251,386 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,904 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

