Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This is a boost from Mercer International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Mercer International has raised its dividend by an average of 5.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Mercer International has a payout ratio of -189.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

NASDAQ MERC opened at $7.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.60. Mercer International has a 12-month low of $6.46 and a 12-month high of $17.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.06 and a beta of 1.66.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.41). Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $331.17 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Mercer International will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mercer International news, Director Alan C. Wallace bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.52 per share, for a total transaction of $84,160.00. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub cut Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet cut Mercer International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Mercer International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.30.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It produces NBSK pulp primarily from wood chips and pulp logs; carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source.

