Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.76 on April 9th

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2020

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 1.76 per share on Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

Vail Resorts has increased its dividend by an average of 18.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Vail Resorts has a payout ratio of 88.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Vail Resorts to earn $7.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.3%.

NYSE MTN opened at $145.10 on Monday. Vail Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $255.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.79.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.44 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $924.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.06 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Vail Resorts will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

MTN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $278.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Vail Resorts from $270.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine cut Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Vail Resorts from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Vail Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.55.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

