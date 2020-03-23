AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Sells 629 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,825 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 5.3% of AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Apple by 29,161.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838,124 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Apple by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,122,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,091 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Apple by 300.3% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,066,679 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $312,813,000 after purchasing an additional 800,232 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Apple by 1,823.4% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 806,104 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,187,000 after purchasing an additional 764,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Apple by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,787,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,855,898,000 after purchasing an additional 633,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $229.24 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.27 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,003.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $298.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.54.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $304.00 to $297.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Macquarie downgraded shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.34.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.