Breakline Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Breakline Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,647 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,182,000. Apple makes up 3.5% of Breakline Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. raised its position in Apple by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV raised its position in Apple by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Apple by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management raised its position in Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,104,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. New Street Research raised Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (down previously from $345.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.34.

Apple stock opened at $229.24 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $170.27 and a one year high of $327.85. The stock has a market cap of $1,003.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $298.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.54.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

