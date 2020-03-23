Amalgamated Bank Boosts Stock Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $38.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $103.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.94. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.87.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $422.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Omar Segura sold 16,190 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $728,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OLLI shares. BidaskClub raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.07.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

