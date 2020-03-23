Amalgamated Bank Boosts Stock Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $38.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $103.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.94. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.87.
In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Omar Segura sold 16,190 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $728,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently issued reports on OLLI shares. BidaskClub raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.07.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.
