Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) Shares Bought by Oxford Asset Management LLP

Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 196.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,691 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,610 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $456,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 360.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 34,320 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 26,873 shares during the period. grace capital acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $527,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DVN shares. Wolfe Research raised Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $28.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America cut Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Devon Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Devon Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $6.08 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.87. Devon Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $35.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.20, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Corp will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

