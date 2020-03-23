Sculati Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,767 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,924,000. Apple makes up approximately 4.4% of Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL opened at $229.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.27 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $298.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.54. The firm has a market cap of $1,003.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.18 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Apple from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Apple from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Cascend Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (down from $375.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.34.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

