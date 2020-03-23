Hudson Ltd (NYSE:HUD) Shares Sold by Oxford Asset Management LLP

Oxford Asset Management LLP decreased its position in Hudson Ltd (NYSE:HUD) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 77,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,160 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Hudson were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Hudson by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hudson by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. 42.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUD has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Hudson from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Hudson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group downgraded Hudson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Shares of NYSE:HUD opened at $3.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Hudson Ltd has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $16.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.06. The company has a market capitalization of $328.89 million, a P/E ratio of 39.56 and a beta of 1.16.

Hudson (NYSE:HUD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Hudson had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $475.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudson Ltd will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hudson Ltd. operates as a travel retail company in the United States and Canada. It operates travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free stores, proprietary and branded specialty stores, electronics stores, themed stores, and quick-service food and beverage outlets under proprietary and third-party brands.

