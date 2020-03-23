Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Ativo Capital Management LLC

Ativo Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,706 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 1.2% of Ativo Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 10th. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.34.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $229.24 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.27 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The stock has a market cap of $1,003.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.18 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Read More: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.