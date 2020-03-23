Amalgamated Bank Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX)

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KNX. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 85.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.62.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $30.36 on Monday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $27.03 and a 1-year high of $40.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.75%.

In other news, major shareholder Jerry Moyes sold 290,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $8,630,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,654 shares in the company, valued at $674,183.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

