Amalgamated Bank Buys 1,438 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND)

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 2,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000.

Floor & Decor stock opened at $28.57 on Monday. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.36 and a fifty-two week high of $62.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.14.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $527.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.08 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

FND has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.97.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

